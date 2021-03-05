Space Jam: A New Legacy first look — LeBron James features alongside Looney Tunes characters
Space Jam: A New Legacy follow-up sequel to 1996 hit Space Jam with NBA icon Michael Jordan in the lead
LeBron James has finally revealed how he is going to be a part of Space Jam: A New Legacy. He graced the poster of Entertainment Weekly along with the Looney Tunes characters. It will have LeBron saving his own son from virtual reality. For the uninitiated, it is the much-awaited follow-up sequel to 1996 hit Space Jam that had NBA icon Michael Jordan in the lead.
The poster sees LeBron holding a blue ball and a caption above that screams, ‘Game On!’ He is surrounded by the animated characters of Looney Tunes. The poster also calls the sequel as the ‘hare raising hoop dream’.
See the post
While speaking to EW, LeBron wondered how he could top Jordan's space jam which was so good. LeBron added that he was aware about the comparison of how everyone may think LeBron is following Jordan's path everywhere. LeBron also added that he was aware of who he is and what he stands for.
Don Cheadle, who will also be seen in Space Jam: A New Legacy, talked about James’ performance. The Score quoted him saying, “We rehearsed a lot, running lines off to the side, discussing what these characters want, all the stuff you would do with any actor. At one point I was like, 'You know you can be much more of a diva than you're being right now?”
Meanwhile, Cedric Joe, who plays LeBron’s son on-screen, was beyond thrilled to be a part of the film. The 16-year-old guy has been a lifelong fan of LeBron and was happy when he signed his own favourite basketball team.
However, Cedric cried tears of joy when he got the opportunity to work with LeBron in person. LeBron also feels that the first part was created by Jordan and that he feels he has a certain responsibility to take it further. He is yet to meet Jordan and discuss the film.
