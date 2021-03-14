SP Jananathan, National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker, passes away aged 61 in Chennai
SP Jananathan, the National Award-winning Tamil director passed away in Chennai today. He was 61. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital Chennai's ICU, on Thursday after his assistants found him unconscious at home.
Director Arumugakumar took to Twitter and wrote that SP Jananathan died at 10 am following a cardiac arrest.
Our director #SPJananathan, sir , who was in a critical condition and was undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospitals, passed away at 10.07 am today morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace.
— Arumugakumar (@Aaru_Dir) March 14, 2021
Before the filmmaker was hospitalised, he was overseeing the editing of his film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead, writes India Today.
His colleagues and peers from the film industry remembered the director and extended their condolences
It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ox1Ag0EEYE
— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) March 14, 2021
Love u sir pic.twitter.com/FTfNVsFZnT
— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) March 14, 2021
#RIPSPJananathan
Your films will remembered as it reflected your conviction towards society .
May your soul rest in peace .
— pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) March 14, 2021
Can’t believe he is no more.. Really saddened by the news.. One of the nicest person I have ever met in my life. Will miss you deeply sir .. love you always #RIP pic.twitter.com/QKmTK5fuPq
— Arya (@arya_offl) March 14, 2021
எளிய மக்களின் வாழ்வை,அவர்கள் பின்னால் சுழலும் அதிகார சுரண்டலை, துணிச்சலுடன் காட்சிபடுத்தி தமிழ்த்திரையில் புது வெளிச்சம் பாய்ச்சிய “முன்னத்தி ஏர்”தோழர் திரு.SP ஜனநாதன் ஐயா அவர்களின் இறப்பு செய்தி பெரும் துயரத்தை உண்டாக்குகிறது. அவரை இழந்து வாடும் அனைவருக்கும் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்கள் !! pic.twitter.com/IxAxmO5OWy
— pa.ranjith (@beemji) March 14, 2021
I consider every director I worked with my Guru, Jhana sir holds a special place in my heart. Blessed to have been a part of his journey. Can't believe he is gone #RIPSPJananathan Sir
Please pray for his soul.
Forever his Kuyili. pic.twitter.com/adOA874Mgk
— Karthika Nair (@KarthikaNair9) March 14, 2021
#RIPSPJananathan sir
— aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) March 14, 2021
Jananathan made his directorial debut with Iyarkai. The film won the National Award in 2004 in the Best Feature Film in Tamil category.
He has written and directed several other films including, E (2006), Piranmai (2009), and Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai (2015). Before Iyarkai, he worked as an assistant to the likes of B. Lenin, Bharathan, Vincent Selva and Keyar.
