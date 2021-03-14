Entertainment

SP Jananathan, National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker, passes away aged 61 in Chennai

FP Staff March 14, 2021 13:03:45 IST
SP Jananathan, the National Award-winning Tamil director passed away in Chennai today. He was 61. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital Chennai's ICU, on Thursday after his assistants found him unconscious at home.

Director Arumugakumar took to Twitter and wrote that SP Jananathan died at 10 am following a cardiac arrest.

Before the filmmaker was hospitalised, he was overseeing the editing of his film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead, writes India Today.

His colleagues and peers from the film industry remembered the director and extended their condolences

 

Jananathan made his directorial debut with Iyarkai. The film won the National Award in 2004 in the Best Feature Film in Tamil category.

He has written and directed several other films including, E (2006), Piranmai (2009), and Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai (2015). Before Iyarkai, he worked as an assistant to the likes of B. Lenin, Bharathan, Vincent Selva and Keyar.

