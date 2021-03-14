SP Jananathan, National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker, passes away aged 61 in Chennai

SP Jananathan, the National Award-winning Tamil director passed away in Chennai today. He was 61. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital Chennai's ICU, on Thursday after his assistants found him unconscious at home.

Director Arumugakumar took to Twitter and wrote that SP Jananathan died at 10 am following a cardiac arrest.

Our director #SPJananathan, sir , who was in a critical condition and was undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospitals, passed away at 10.07 am today morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. — Arumugakumar (@Aaru_Dir) March 14, 2021

Before the filmmaker was hospitalised, he was overseeing the editing of his film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead, writes India Today.

His colleagues and peers from the film industry remembered the director and extended their condolences

It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ox1Ag0EEYE — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) March 14, 2021

#RIPSPJananathan

Your films will remembered as it reflected your conviction towards society .

May your soul rest in peace . — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) March 14, 2021

Can’t believe he is no more.. Really saddened by the news.. One of the nicest person I have ever met in my life. Will miss you deeply sir .. love you always #RIP pic.twitter.com/QKmTK5fuPq — Arya (@arya_offl) March 14, 2021

I consider every director I worked with my Guru, Jhana sir holds a special place in my heart. Blessed to have been a part of his journey. Can't believe he is gone #RIPSPJananathan Sir

Please pray for his soul. Forever his Kuyili. pic.twitter.com/adOA874Mgk — Karthika Nair (@KarthikaNair9) March 14, 2021

Jananathan made his directorial debut with Iyarkai. The film won the National Award in 2004 in the Best Feature Film in Tamil category.

He has written and directed several other films including, E (2006), Piranmai (2009), and Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai (2015). Before Iyarkai, he worked as an assistant to the likes of B. Lenin, Bharathan, Vincent Selva and Keyar.