SP Balasubrahmanyam's son says singer is 'still on life support', warns against false health updates
SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan released a video, dismissing reports about his father testing negative for coronavirus.
Filmmaker SP Charan on Monday released a video, dismissing reports about his father and singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam testing negative for coronavirus.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
In a video, Charan clarified, “I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning,” he said, adding that he disseminates the updates through the media usually.
“Regardless of whether it is Covid negative or positive, the (health) status is still the same,” he added.
Kindly Avoid Rumors About #SPB Sir Health @charanproducer #SPBalasubraniam pic.twitter.com/AVsSahYDhx
— Diamond Babu (@idiamondbabu) August 24, 2020
"He is still on life support. He is stable, fortunately. We are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please refrain from rumour-mongering. I will put up a post in the evening after I have a discussion with the doctors,” he added.
The 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages, was admitted to MGM Healthcare on 5 August after he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a hospital bulletin issued on 22 August, the playback singer was on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus on 60th birthday, says he is feeling 'relatively well'
Antonio Banderas skipped a charity gala which he was supposed to host on Sunday in Marbella on southern Spain's Costa del Sol
Coronavirus Outbreak: Disney World reaches agreement with Actors' Equity Association, allows state-run testing sites
Disney's agreement allows artistes to return to work, more than a month after they were locked out of the reopening of the resort for publicly demanding coronavirus tests
SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable,' confirms hospital, a week after singer's coronavirus diagnosis
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed on 5 August he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is admitted to Chennai's MGM Hospital.