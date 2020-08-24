SP Balasubrahmanyam's son says singer is 'still on life support', warns against false health updates

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan released a video, dismissing reports about his father testing negative for coronavirus.

Filmmaker SP Charan on Monday released a video, dismissing reports about his father and singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam testing negative for coronavirus.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

In a video, Charan clarified, “I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning,” he said, adding that he disseminates the updates through the media usually.

“Regardless of whether it is Covid negative or positive, the (health) status is still the same,” he added.

"He is still on life support. He is stable, fortunately. We are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please refrain from rumour-mongering. I will put up a post in the evening after I have a discussion with the doctors,” he added.

The 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages, was admitted to MGM Healthcare on 5 August after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on 22 August, the playback singer was on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)