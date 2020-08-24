Entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus, reveals veteran singer's son

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan thanked fans and well-wishers for their continuous support and prayers.

August 24, 2020
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and he is stable and fine, his son S P Charan said on Monday, 24 August.

"My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has become negative," he said in a statement.

Charan, also a filmmaker, thanked the people for their prayers.

In a video, Charan thanked the Tamil film fraternity, for organising a prayer meet for his father’s speedy recovery. “I would also like to thank the film industry, music industry, and people all over the country. We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, we are grateful to everyone who initiated this mass prayer for my father’s well-being,” Charan said.

The 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages, was admitted to MGM Healthcare on 5 August after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on 22 August, the playback singer was on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

