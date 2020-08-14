SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable,' confirms hospital, a week after singer's coronavirus diagnosis

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed on 5 August he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is admitted to Chennai's MGM Hospital.

A week after he was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare for his coronavirus diagnosis, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation, the director of the hospital said.

"SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is admitted at MGM Healthcare for mild symptoms of COVID, continues to be stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation," said the Director, MGM Healthcare.

On 5 August, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

He also praised the hospital conditions and asked fans and well-wishers to not worry about him. “I’m in good hands and I've good health. Nobody has to worry about this one."

Thanking everyone who showed concern, he said, “I have come here mostly to take rest so there won’t be any disturbance to me and to take medication. Don't bother calling me. I am fine, I will be fine”.

Earlier in June, Balasubrahmanyam had paid homage to "some souls lost during this pandemic" by singing a song. He uploaded the video on his official Facebook page.

As per Indian Express, Tamil Nadu reported 5,871 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,14,520.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)