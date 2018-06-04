SP Balasubrahmanyam playlist: From 'Maine Pyar Kiya' to 'Chennai Express', a collection of his best Bollywood songs

Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has a vast repertoire of work. Widely regarded as one of India's finest playback singers, Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) has been awarded a bevy of accolades and awards throughout his music career.

Having sung over 40,000 songs in various Indian languages, SPB created a Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs, as reported by IANS. He has been conferred with the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer six times; he is a recipient of the coveted Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) from the Government of India. Besides this, he also won numerous Filmfare and state awards over the years.

Apart from being a phenomenal vocalist, SPB has also made brief stints as an actor, music director and producer. As a playback singer, he is most remembered for lending his voice to Salman Khan in his early films — Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! to name a few.

On 4 June, SPB celebrates his 72nd birthday. Here are some of the iconic Bollywood songs by SPB over the years.

Tere Mere Beech Mein (Ek Duje Ke Liye, 1981)



Mere Jeewan Saathi (Ek Duje Ke Liye, 1981)



Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali (Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989)



Dil Deewana (Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989)



Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate (Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989)



Tum Se Milne Ki Tamanna Hain (Saajan, 1991)



Bahut Pyar Karte Hain (Saajan, 1991)



Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya (Love, 1991)



Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyar Hua (Patthar Ke Phool, 1991)



Kabhi Tu Chhalia Lagta Hai (Patthar Ke Phool, 1991)



Roja Jaaneman (Roja, 1992)



Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan (Roja, 1992)



Gopala Gopala (Humse Hai Muqabala, 1994)



Pehla Pehla Pyar (Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, 1994)



Mujhse Juda Hokar (Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, 1994)



Hum Aapke Hain Koun (Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, 1994)



Chennai Express (Chennai Express, 2013)



