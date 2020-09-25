Entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away: Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Chinmayi Sripaada mourn singer's death

SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday at the age of 74 due to coronavirus-related complications

FP Trending September 25, 2020 15:26:13 IST
SP Balasubrahmanyam. Image from Twitter

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 74 and he had contracted the coronavirus. The veteran passed away at 1:04 pm on Friday.

After being admitted to the hospital in August, his health had improved before deteriorating recently again. According to media reports, the doctors had announced on Thursday that the singer’s condition was “extremely critical” and he was kept under maximal life support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah shared their condolences via social media. “He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions,” Shah wrote.

Rajnikanth posted a video on social media, adding that the late singer had been the actor's voice for multiple hit films.

See the video

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu extended his condolences to the singer’s family and wrote, “Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his”.

Dhanush said his voice will echo in everyone’s house forever and he was like a family member in every household.

Actors Sudheer Babu and director Karthik Subbaraj remembered the legendary singer and said Indian cinema will never be the same after his demise.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada said his art will live for eons. “Thank you for showing that a singer can be a fantastic singer, act, voice act, produce, compose & more. You lived and how!,” she wrote.

Popular comedian Johny Lever said it’s a huge loss to not just the film fraternity but also our nation.

Tamil actress Athulya Ravi said it was “really hard to accept” that the playback legend was no more.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik shared that he had visited the singer at his home once and how he was humble enough to sing a few lines of his songs.

See the tweets here

