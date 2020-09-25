Entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away: Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Salman Khan mourn singer's death

SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday at the age of 74 due to coronavirus-related complications

FP Trending September 25, 2020 20:35:51 IST
SP Balasubrahmanyam. Image from Twitter

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 74, and had contracted the coronavirus. The veteran passed away at 1:04 pm on Friday.

After being admitted to the hospital in August, his health had improved before deteriorating recently again. According to media reports, the doctors had announced on Thursday that the singer’s condition was “extremely critical,” and he was kept under maximal life support.

After the demise, condolences poured in for the legendary singer. Salman Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, and AR Rahman mourned the singer's demise.

Rajnikanth posted a video on social media, adding that the late singer had been the actor's voice for multiple hit films.

Other actors like Mahesh Babu and Dhanush and singers like Chinmayee Shripad offered their condolences on Twitter. 

 

