SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away: Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Salman Khan mourn singer's death

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 74, and had contracted the coronavirus. The veteran passed away at 1:04 pm on Friday.

After being admitted to the hospital in August, his health had improved before deteriorating recently again. According to media reports, the doctors had announced on Thursday that the singer’s condition was “extremely critical,” and he was kept under maximal life support.

After the demise, condolences poured in for the legendary singer. Salman Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, and AR Rahman mourned the singer's demise.

Rajnikanth posted a video on social media, adding that the late singer had been the actor's voice for multiple hit films.

#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ... pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020

Other actors like Mahesh Babu and Dhanush and singers like Chinmayee Shripad offered their condolences on Twitter. See other tributes on Twitter below

Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2020

Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020

With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2020 Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

Rip SPB sir 💔💔the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 25, 2020 Indian Cinema will never be the same without you. Rest in peace LEGEND. #SPB pic.twitter.com/2MIltqVMeQ — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 25, 2020 Rest In Peace the Legend SPB sir.... 🙏 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) September 25, 2020 Oru Sahabdham samaptam. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for showing that a singer can be a fantastic singer, act, voice act, produce, compose & more. You lived and how! Your art will live for aeons and I’ll always celebrate you. #SPB — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) September 25, 2020

Very sad to hear about the demise of the legend Shri #SPBalasubramaniam Garu... It’s a huge loss to not just the film fraternity but also our nation. Our prayers and condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace...#RIPSPB 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nqu5Api6EU — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) September 25, 2020

#SPBalasubramaniam sir , it’s really hard to accept that you are no more with us😢 Thank you for healing every single person through your music ! But you always stay in our hearts through your song 💔 #RIP legend ! My deepest condolences to the family 😢 we miss u #spb sir 😢 pic.twitter.com/3CnUjIcRK7 — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) September 25, 2020