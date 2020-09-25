SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at age 74 after coronavirus-related complications

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 74.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away, aged 74.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai’s MGM hospital after being diagnosed with mild symptoms of coronavirus, his condition had deteriorated after a week at the hospital and he had to be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on 13 August.

The hospital released a statement confirming the news and added that the veteran singer died after succumbing to a cardio-respiratory attack on Friday.

Read the hospital's statement here



SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1:04 pm today, announces his son SP Charan. pic.twitter.com/o7y8X2d6Kz — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

#BREAKING – Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away due to COVID19. pic.twitter.com/PsWaaU10FU — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 25, 2020

On Thursday, a press release from MGM hospital said that the playback singer, who has been seeking treatment since August, is in an “extremely critical” state, reports The News Minute.

His son SP Charan has regularly been sharing health updates on social media. He last said that the singer had tested negative for the virus and was eager to return home.

Widely regarded as one of India's finest playback singers, Balasubrahmanyam has been awarded a bevy of accolades and awards throughout his music career.

Having sung over 40,000 songs in various Indian languages, SPB created a Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs, as reported by IANS. He has been conferred with the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer six times; he is a recipient of the coveted Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) from the Government of India. Besides this, he also won numerous Filmfare and state awards over the years.

Apart from being a phenomenal vocalist, SPB has also made brief stints as an actor, music director and producer. As a playback singer, he is most remembered for lending his voice to Salman Khan in his early films — Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! to name a few.