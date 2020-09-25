SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away: A playlist of the legendary singer's most prized songs across languages

A Guinness World Record holder for recording the highest number of songs (over 40,000), SP Balasubrahmanyam garnered six National Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Balasubrahmanyam predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam languages, and was conferred on six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his songs in the first four languages. He was also a recipient of the coveted Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) from the Government of India. Besides this, he also won numerous Filmfare and state awards over the years.

We remember the iconic singer through his memorable songs in films across languages.

'Nilaave Vaa Sellathey Vaa'

'Nilaave Vaa Sellathey,' written by lyricist Vaali and directed by Ilaiyaraaja, was an unforgettable part of Mani Ratnam's 1986 film Mouna Raagam. The romantic number was sung by Balasubrahmanyam, and till date, remains one of his most memorable love songs.

'Ilaiya Nilaa Pozhikirathe'

Yet another number composed by veteran music director Ilaiyaraaja, the song from Mohan's critically acclaimed Tamil drama Payanangal Mudivathillai went on to become a huge hit. The tune from the song was later used in the Hindi number 'Neele Neele Ambar Par,' sung by Kishore Kumar.

'Kannal Pesum Penne'

Mozhi, the musical love story featuring Prithviraj, Prakash Raj, and Jyotika, had many a melodious song, but Balasubrahmanyam's craft came forth in the 'Kannal Pesum Penne' track. Music director Vidyasagar was hailed for his exceptional work with the soundtrack of the film.

'Kannal Pesum Penne' is a romantic number that only enhances the poignant love story angle between a deaf-mute girl and a musician.

'Dil Deewana'

Some of Salman Khan's biggest hit songs have been sung by Balasubrahmanyam, but the one that has almost become synonymous to his romantic hero image is 'Dil Deewana,' from Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya. Lata Mangeshkar and Balasubrahmanyam's complementing voices, Dev Kohli's poetry, and Raam Laxman's music turned the song into a benchmark for romantic songs.

'Roja Jaaneman'

AR Rahman's debut soundtrack was celebrated for reasons more than one. The multilingual album features seven tracks in Tamil and Hindi, and six tracks in Malayalam, Telugu, and Marathi, and five tracks in the instrumental adaptation album. The title track was sung by Balasubrahmanyam in Tamil — 'Kaadhal Rojave,' Hindi — 'Roja Jaaneman,' and in Telugu — 'Na Cheli Rojave,' and imbued every version with intense passion and pain.

'Omkaara Naadaanusandhanam'

The song that earned Balasubrahmanyam his first National Award was 'Omkaara Naadaanusandhanam' from the Telugu musical drama Shankarabharanam. The Carnatic-heavy music was composed by KV Mahadevan. While M Balamuralikrishna was the original choice for the male playback singer, the music director insisted Balasubrahmanyam lend voice to his compositions.