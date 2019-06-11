South Mumbai's iconic Roxy Cinema relaunched with advanced tech, screens Salman Khan's Bharat

One of South Mumbai’s most iconic movie theatres, Roxy Cinemas, was recently relaunched this Eid. Located near Royal Opera House, the refurbished theatre began its screenings with Salman Khan's Bharat. The theatre now has a greater seating capacity along with state-of-the-art screens for viewing.

See an image of the refurbished Roxy theatre

The refurbishment of Roxy comes at a time when Mumbai is witnessing the fall of the single screen outlets. Juhu's Chandan Cinemas closed down in March, screening Anurag Singh's period drama Kesari as its last film. There were recent reports of Colaba's Regal Cinema also shutting down soon.

With 343 seats and revamped surround sound, Roxy has tried to go the modern way with its latest updates being flashed on its social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

Chandan Cinema, built in 1974, also closed down for a period of three years for renovation. A number of single-screen theaters in the city have shut down, the most recent being Eros Cinema at Churchgate and Naaz Cinema at Grant Road, owing to the rise of the multiplex culture and low ticket sales.

Roxy has even partnered with online ticket booking websites so that audiences may book film tickets online.

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 10:24:36 IST

