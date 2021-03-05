South Korean star Kim Ji Soo's former classmate accuses him of violence, bullying; actor apologises

Kim Ji Soo also faced sexual assault allegations with one former classmate claiming that he was a 'womaniser.'

South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo, currently featuring in the drama titled River Where The Moon Rise, has been slapped with allegations of being a violent bully during his school days, state reports.

His former classmate from Seorabeol Middle School between 2006-2008, put up an online post as an anonymous user, stating that the actor, being of a "bigger build", would frequently bully the person in question. The post added that Kim Ji Soo made the person feel like an outcast, and indulged in "violence, blackmailing, insults, and abusive language."

Following this, there were two separate claims of the actor sexually assaulting his schoolmate. Another person came forward to allege that Kim was a "womaniser" and had intercourse with a student in the school bathroom.

The actor posted a handwritten note on his Instagram, apologising for his wrongdoings and past behaviour. "I sincerely apologise to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct and they were things that cannot be forgiven," the actor stated.

See the post

The actor's agency Keyeast Entertainment also released a statement saying they were investigating these serious allegations and would require some time.