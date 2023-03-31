Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is currently ruling the hearts of the audience like madness. While the songs of the film have won their place in the list on almost all occasions, its popularity is constantly creating examples of its success way beyond the national boundaries which is well witnessed after seeing the South Korean singer, and composer, Aoora singing ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song from the film in his way.

Aoora is a popular singer and a famous influencer on social media with millions of followers who enjoys a huge fanbase among the desis. Hearing the ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song in his voice indeed speaks volumes about the popularity of the song and music of the film that is crossing borders and becoming a globally loved song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AOORA (아우라) (@aoora69)

Sharing his version of the ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song on his social media, Aoora jotted down a caption asking his followers about his first Hindi cover mashup.

Moreover, the film is enjoying a great run at the box office as it has crossed the milestone of 160 Cr. in India and 200 Cr. collection worldwide and still counting.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.

