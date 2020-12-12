South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk passes away after coronavirus complications in Latvia

Kim Ki-duk gained international fame with the 2001 film The Isle, which won awards at Berlin, Venice and Cannes film festivals.

Renowned South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk died of complications from COVID-19 in Latvia on Friday.

A report in The Korea Herald cited Russian reports stating that the director died in the hospital from COVID-19 complications. The news was then confirmed to multiple Korean media outlets by the director's family.

According to the report, sources said that Kim arrived in Latvia in the middle of last month and lived there with the help of Latvian film industry figures. The director was recently hospitalised due to symptoms of coronavirus , but treatment turned out to be unfruitful.

The director who debuted with Crocodile in 1996, gained international fame with the 2001 film The Isle, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and has won awards at Berlin International Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and Cannes Film Festival. His last film was 2019's Dissolve.

In a conversation with Variety, Edith Sepp, CEO of the Estonian Film Institute said that Kim had approached the organisation to submit a new film called Rain, Snow, Cloud, and Fog, which was a co-production between Kora and Estonia. Since he was late with the application, the director intended to apply again in January 2021.

The last few years saw the director surrounded by controversy when in 2017/18 he was at the centre of a #MeToo scandal after an actress he had been working with filed a sexual assault case against him, the report added.