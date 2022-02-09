South Korean drama Snowdrop to be aired on Disney Plus Hotstar from today amid controversy
Before being aired in South Korea, the makers of Snowdrop were in trouble over its storyline as the show was criticized for being insensitive towards the country's history.
The much talked about South Korean TV drama Snowdrop is all set to be aired on Disney Plus Hotstar from today, 9 February. The political drama features Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in in pivotal roles. This series has already been aired on the South Korean network, Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company (JTBC), where it received modest ratings amid all the controversy and backlash so far.
Before being aired in South Korea, the makers of Snowdrop were in trouble over its storyline as the show was criticized for being insensitive towards the country's history.
Synopsis of Snowdrop:
This drama is set in the backdrop of 1987, when citizens of South Korea protested against the country's authoritarian government and sought democratic rule. It was a crucial time in South Korean history.
This TV series revolves around the love story of Jung Hae-in and Jisoo amid the chaotic political situation of that time. Jung is seen playing a North Korean spy while Jisoo portrays a college student. The story further highlights how Jisoo, who discovers Jung in a bloodied condition, hides him from government officials and concerned authorities.
Watch the trailer here:
After the show premiered and grabbed all the attention in the country, a petition was filed on the website of the Blue House demanding its cancellation. For the unversed, the Blue House, is the official residence and an executive office of South Korea’s head of state.
As per the petition, it alleged that the new Korean drama defames the value and reputation of the movement. Also, there were more than 3,00,000 signatures on the petition, as per news reports.
Reports further suggest that a civic group named the Declaration of Global Citizens had filed for an injunction against JTBC in Korea. This order was filed on 22 December last year to stop the series from being aired. But the Seoul Western District later dismissed the injunction. Following this, the JTBC released a clear statement regarding the ‘background and motif’ for all important incidents taking place in the drama.
“With this background, it contains a fictional story of the party in power colluding with the North Korean government in order to maintain authority,” the statement read. Further in the official notice, JTBC stated that Snowdrop is only a creative work by the team who have shown the personal stories of people who were victimized by those in power during that time.
By the end of the statement, the Broadcasting Company mentioned that no spy in the series led the democratisation movement. They also cleared the air by adding that the misunderstandings among viewers would be settled as the show progresses with time. According to reports, JTBC currently stands firm on their storyline.
also read
From The Batman, The Lord of the Rings to our very own Brahmastra, 2022 will be a year of varying nerdgasms
There is a purity and reassurance to the fact that even at a time when box office returns may be uncertain and moviegoing may be on the decline, the number of exciting stories and rich new worlds to explore and get lost in certainly isn’t.
Gehraiyaan, Looop Lapeta, Rocket Boys, The Great Indian Murder: What's streaming in February
Other notable streaming titles in February 2022 include Vikram's Mahaan on Amazon Prime Video India on 10 February, Uma Thurman's Suspicion on Apple TV+ on 4 February, and Celine Sciamma's Petite Maman on MUBI on 18 February.
Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies: Yadav, Sundar fall to spin as Windies claw back
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Today's Match Updates: Holder continues, conceding five from this over including a brace to Sundar off the second ball as India collect get to 183 at the end of the second powerplay with five wickets intact. Onus on Sundar and Hooda to guide the hosts to a competitive total from here.