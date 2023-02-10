South Korean celebs come forward with donations to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

After being hit by one of the most powerful earthquakes in nearly a century, over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Turkey and Syria, sparking attention from across the world and frantic rescue efforts. With rigorous rescue operations being underway for the past three days since both countries were hit by the powerful quake and the following aftershocks, hundreds of thousands of people are still missing, thus raising concerns about more fatalities. On the other hand, while governments and international organisations have come forward with their offers of support, global celebrities including actors, singers, and opera legends are also extending their condolences along with huge donations for the victims.

Joining in to help the earthquake victims, South Korean celebrities Jang Sung Kyu, Yang Dong Geun, and Kim Jin Woo, among others have announced their part of donations on social media.

Korean celebs donate to Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

Beginning with entertainer Jang Sung Kyu, he recently took to Instagram and announced that he donated around 23 million won (around Rs 15 lakhs) to the Korean Red Cross for supporting the earthquake victims.

Sharing a picture of his donation, he wrote, “Hoping there will be no more casualties

Hoping for a speedy recovery from the damage between both countries.”

South Korean actor Yang Dong Geun has reportedly also made a donation of 10 million won (around Rs. 6.55 lakhs). Besides this, he also paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy in Seoul to talk about the developments with the Ambassador. Sending across his condolences to the people of Turkey, he also shared his grief over the loss of innocent lives in the devastating earthquake.

Among others, Rapper DinDin and actor Yim Si Wan have also made a donation of 10 million won each to the Korean Red Cross.

Actor Kim Jin Woo also joined in to donate 10 million won to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. On the other hand, South Korean volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung also took to her Instagram stories and urged her followers to pray for Turkey and Syria and further contribute to the cause.

Beginning Monday morning, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern part of Turkey near the Syrian border and wiped out several regions in both countries.

The powerful quake was followed by a dozen aftershocks which just escalated the damage and caused more loss of lives.

