South Korean boy band BTS dancing on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan song breaks the internet

South Korean boy band BTS has been making waves worldwide with its pop music bending rules all over the world. The band has created a fandom bigger than anyone could have ever imagined. While BTS fans, also called the ARMY, go crazy over their music and leave no chance to groove to the songs, a few edited videos of the boy band have also made them wish for a crossover. Speaking of which, several videos have gone viral in recent times where the band was seen performing on popular Bollywood songs. From Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s popular song ‘Chunari Chunari‘ to the hit track ‘Zingaat‘, the members’ dance steps seem to match in sync to the tunes.

Joining the bandwagon, another fan-made video is now going viral where the band’s choreography was perfectly synced with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan‘ song. The video was shared on Instagram and it went viral in no time, leaving BTS fans all impressed.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ࿙ (@dwrv.k)



The Instagram user also added a caption that reads, “Their choreographies are so satisfying to watch. Synchronization.” Reacting to the video, many also praised the edit and lauded how the song and their choreography are in complete sync.

A user wrote, “never get tired watching BTS dance!!!! They ALL can dance!!! They’re all just natural, good looking young men …. With talent & charisma. I am biased, but that’s cuz I’ve watched them grow & achieve so much. Even their individuality is amazing to watch. Forever BTS”, while another user remarked, “Jimin being the Srk with that lil cute ponytail.” “Needed this choreo for pathaan’s song. Like in the movie. This is comforting,” a third user commented.

The video was shared six days back and so far has grabbed lakhs of views and likes. The comment section is also filled with appreciative reactions from both BTS and SRK fans.