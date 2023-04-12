Actress Jung Chae Yull passes away at 26, agency says, 'Request that you refrain from writing speculative article'

In a shocking piece of news coming around, South Korean actress, Jung Chae Yoo, best known for her role in the Kdrama series Zombie Detective has died. The 26-year-old model-actress reportedly breathed her last on 11 April 2023 (KST). While not many details have been revealed about the reason for her sudden demise, a Koreaboo report suggests that she was found dead in her home. Soon after the report came out, the actress’ agency team issued a formal statement confirming the news. The statement while urging fans to refrain from spreading rumours also notified about the family hosting a private funeral for her.

Jung Chae Yoo’s agency’s statement

Confirming the news in its statement, Jung Chae Yoo’s agency Management S wrote, “Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull has left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place.”

Further making an earnest request amid all the speculations surrounding her death, the note added, “We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumours.”

As soon as the news was confirmed, her fans took to social media and shared condolences. Many also flooded her recent Instagram posts with grieving messages and condolences.

On the work front

The actress who began her career as a model was recently shooting for her upcoming drama series titled ‘Wedding Impossibe’. However, her unfortunate demise has prompted makers to reportedly halt the shoot for the time being. The team who is shocked over the news has also shared their condolences to her family.

Jung Chae Yoo rose to the limelight with her appearance on the fashion reality TV show Devil’s Runway in 2016. Following this, she made her film debut in the 2018 film Deep. She later also worked in K-dramas like Zombie Detectiveand I Have Not Done My Best Yet.

