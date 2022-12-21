South film director Girideva Raaj will make his Hindi debut with psychological horror The Y. The Yuvan Hariharan and Leonilla-starrer is slated to hit the screens on January 6, 2023.

In the movie, the female protagonist starts experiencing paranormal activities in her new house after the arrival of a gift then her husband takes it upon himself to get to the root of it.

This movie is completely different from Raaj’s first film, which was a family drama. Zero Made In India, a 2016 film, was in Kannada and was appreciated by the audience.

His new movie will surprise his fans as it is a psychological horror. Girideva feels that it’s a universal subject, is not dependent on the language and can hold viewers’ interest with just the story.

Explaining the film’s unusual title, he said, “A title should always reflect something about the film. Y is not an alphabet or a question. It’s actually a symbol that represents the co-relation that brings out fear in the protagonist, so it’s called The Y.”

It was his dream to make a movie in Bollywood.

“The Hindi market is big as compared to any other language in India, and I wanted to give my audience an original language experience rather than one that was dubbed. There are no language barriers when it comes to films with universal subjects. Luckily, I found a producer who has similar thoughts,” said the director.

Yuvan Hariharan is making his acting debut in the film. Talking about his role, he said, “It’s tough to be subtle in acting for a newbie like me, and I tried my best to be subtle. The audience will judge me throughout the movie, and I am supposed to always look a little suspicious as well as positive-minded.”

Describing his own choice of films, he shared that action is his favourite genre. “I have a martial arts background and it suits my personality. I wanted to try my hand at the genre, but I chose to prove myself as an actor first,” he said.

