South Asian-origin lesbian couple ties knot in California; images of glamorous ceremony go viral

A same-sex marriage in California has taken the internet by storm for the grandeur with which the couple fused their Asian heritage for the ceremony. A Colombian-Indian Christian, Bianca Maieli tied the knot with the Pakistani Muslim Saima in ensembles put together by the South Asian fashion designer, Bilal Hussain Kazimov, according to a Times of India report.

Maieli draped herself in an ivory saree with floral patterns and gold embroidery for the occasion, bringing the look together with a pearl necklace and kadas, gold bangles and a tika among other accessories while for her part, Saima donned on a black sherwani with gold hues and colourful embroidery.

Among the rituals which consisted of a traditional, simple wedding involving an exchanging of rings and a small barat, the duo also hosted a henna ceremony prior to the big day. Pictures of the same-sex marriage between the two women who met at an event in the United States and subsequently went on to wed each other has Instagrammers lauding it as a phenomenon that exemplifies a cross-border romance.

Photographed by Senna Ahmad, the images on the social media platform showcase the barat arriving on the wedding day and the fun that was had on the day of the mehendi ceremony.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 17:53:33 IST