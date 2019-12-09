You are here:

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi becomes Miss Universe 2019; Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson declared first runner-up

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2019, beating more than 90 contestants, including Miss India, from around the globe.

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, US on 8 December (Sunday).

According to CNN, Tunzi, when asked to explain why she is the right choice as Miss Universe, said, "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful. I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."

Indian contestant Vartika Singh crashed out of the world's biggest beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20.

Here is the announcement of Tunzi's win

Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named the first runner-up, followed by Mexican contestant Ashley Alvidrez as the second runner-up. Part of the top 5 contenders were Colombia and Thailand.

The announcement of the winner was made on Miss Universe's official social media account. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, from the Philippines, presented Tunzi with the crown.

This is the third Miss Universe crown for South Africa, with Margaret Gardiner in 1978, followed by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters being declared the winner in 2017.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

