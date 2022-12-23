South African actor Charlbi Dean passes away at 32, was suffering from 'bacterial sepsis'

Nearly four months after the sudden demise of Charlbi Dean, a famous South African actor and model, the cause of her death has finally been revealed. It is being said that the actress died after suffering from bacterial sepsis. Notably, she was hospitalised back in August following which she shockingly passed away due to an “unexpected sudden illness.” The cause of her death was also not revealed at that time.

As per fresh developments, the late actress’ spokesperson has confirmed the same in a statement adding that the condition was confirmed right after she was hospitalised. A confirmed report has also been issued by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

According to it, Dean died from bacterial sepsis which was a result of an infection by Capnocytophaga (bacteria). She reportedly suffered from complications due to asphenia, which means the absence of a spleen. She had her spleen removed around 10 years back after she suffered from a ‘remote blunt trauma to her torso’ due to a major car accident in 2009.

Notably, she died on 29 August 2022, but her death left fans wondering about the exact reason for the unfortunate event.

About Charlbi Dean

Known for her role in Triangle of Sadness which also won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, the 32-year-old actress’ death came just before the release of her satirical comedy film.

After making her debut in the 2010 film, Spud, she later reprised her role in a 2013 sequel. She is also known for working in the DC Comics television series, Black Lightning.

