Soundtrack of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again reaches top 5 spot on Billboard 200 album chart

While Drake's new album Scorpion has been dominating the Billboard 200 charts for four consecutive weeks now, reports Billboard, the soundtrack of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again sung by the Swedish pop band ABBA has reached the top 5 on Billboard 200 album chart.

The sequel's soundtrack is the fourth to reach top 10 in 2018, after Fifty Shades Freed, Black Panther: The Album and the Greatest Showman. The soundtrack of the original film Mamma Mia! which released in 2008 has made its comeback to the top 25 and ABBA's album Gold - the Greatest Hits had also been reported to reach a new chart high.

Here We Go Again will also see the original cast as well as new additions singing and dancing to ABBA's hit numbers. The new film will follow how Donna (played by Meryl Streep) came to the Greek island of Kalokairi and set up her own hotel. The film will also explore her romantic interests and tell the audience how she met Sophie's fathers Sam, Bill and Harry (played by Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Collin Firth).

Not just that, the yesteryear pop star Cher is essaying the role of Sophie's grandmother and Lily James will be seen as a young Donna. Christine Baranski and Jullie Waters reprise their roles as Donna's girlfriends Tanya and Rosie. Their young counterparts will be played by Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn while Jeremy Irvine will play young Sam, Josh Dylan will star as young Bill and Hugh Skinner as young Harry.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will release in Indian cinemas on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 18:26 PM