Soundarya Rajnikanth to produce series based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel Ponniyin Selvan

Soundarya Rajnikanth recently announced the first project that her production house will churn out in association with MX Player. The series will be based on the epic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It charts the journey of Arulmozhivarman, who later goes on to become the Chola king Rajaraja Chola I.

We are proud to announce our first project in partnership with @mxplayer - the epic novel #PonniyinSelvan as an MX Original series. Produced by @soundaryaarajni & directed by @soori_prathaphttps://t.co/nPBL2gpf41 — May 6 Entertainment (@May6Ent) January 30, 2019

Soundarya said that the adaptation will be in the form of a series. It is currently under production. It will be directed by Sooriyaprathap S. The makers even released a teaser of the announcement and by the looks of it, it may well be a war saga of sorts. The teaser captures old engraved paintings being highlighted as the thunderous background adds the element of adventure to the teaser. It is almost Game of Thrones-esque in its overall mood.

The News Minute quoted Soundarya as saying, “Ponniyin Selvan is indeed one of the greatest historical novels written in Tamil and considered by many as the crown jewel of Tamil Literature."

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 16:41:26 IST