Soundarya Rajinikanth marries Vishagan Vanangamudi in star-studded ceremony in Chennai
Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on 11 February in Chennai. The wedding was attended by a bevy of politicians, celebrities and business tycoons. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was among the guests, along with actor-politician Kamal Haasan.
Soundarya was dressed in a heavily embellished Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit while Vishagan wore a white kurta and veshti. Soundarya's makeup artist released a few pictures of the bride on her Instagram.
✨Look 5 | Presenting to you the gorgeous bride #soundaryarajinikanth ‘s much awaited wedding #muhurtham look! Traditional Braid, Smoked out Liner & a Custom Raspberry lip using @gerardcosmetics to compliment her stunning @abujanisandeepkhosla #kancheepuram #silksaree. Wishing the lovely couple a happy happy married life!✨💄❤️💋#prakatwork
Here are some more pictures of the star-studded ceremony:
More celebrities at #SoundaryaWedsVishagan pic.twitter.com/WnNzBh9YjK — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 11, 2019
Tamil Nadu: Newly married couple Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi, the two tied knot at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/2Vo6N8KTiK
— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Before the wedding, the families of the bride and groom had hosted a soirée for their close friends and family. Soon after the bash, the Internet was flooded with videos of Rajinikanth dancing to 'Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali'.
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 12:49:03 IST