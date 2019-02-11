You are here:

Soundarya Rajinikanth marries Vishagan Vanangamudi in star-studded ceremony in Chennai

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on 11 February in Chennai. The wedding was attended by a bevy of politicians, celebrities and business tycoons. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was among the guests, along with actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

Soundarya was dressed in a heavily embellished Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit while Vishagan wore a white kurta and veshti. Soundarya's makeup artist released a few pictures of the bride on her Instagram.

Here are some more pictures of the star-studded ceremony:

Tamil Nadu: Newly married couple Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi, the two tied knot at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/2Vo6N8KTiK — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

Before the wedding, the families of the bride and groom had hosted a soirée for their close friends and family. Soon after the bash, the Internet was flooded with videos of Rajinikanth dancing to 'Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali'.

