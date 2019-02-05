Soundarya Rajinikanth confirms she's getting married to Vishagan Vanangamudi a week ahead of their wedding

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has confirmed that she is getting married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. On Monday, the director-producer took to Twitter to make the announcement, a week ahead of the wedding.

The nuptials will reportedly be held on 11 February in Rajinikanth's Chennai residence in Poes Garden. According to News18, the speculations around Soundarya's wedding gained momentum when Soundarya’s mother, Latha Rajinikanth, requested for police protection at their residence 10 and 12 February, in a letter to Teynampet police station.

According to an earlier report, the pre-wedding haldi and mehendi festivities will be held on 9 February.

This will be Soundarya and Vishagan's second marriage. She was earlier married to entrepreneur R Ashwin for seven years, with whom she has a three-year-old son Ved Krishna. Vishagan was married to a magazine editor, Kanikha Kumaran.

Soundarya began her career in film industry as a graphic designer in Sivaji, Chennai 600028 and Sandakozhi. She made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan in 2014, which also featured Deepika Padukone. She last directed her brother-in-law Dhanush and Kajol in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, also known as VIP 2.

Vishaghan owns a pharmaceutical company and recently starred in Manoj Bheeda's crime thriller Vanjagar Ulagam.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 10:48:00 IST