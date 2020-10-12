Soumitra Chatterjee's vital parameters stable but he is still in ‘high risk zone’, say doctors
Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on 6 October after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a “high risk zone” though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday.
The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a “drowsy, confusional state”, which is a matter of concern, they said.
Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI on Monday evening, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, said.
“He is stable, had good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved,” a doctor said. Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan.
The actor was admitted to the hospital in Kolkata on 6 October after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was shifted to intensive care after his health condition worsened, hospital authorities said on 9 October.
In the last two months, Chatterjee had been shooting for a biopic and a documentary on his life. India Today writes that Chatterjee, along with Parambrata Chatterjee along with Jisshu Sengupta, star in the biopic titled Abhijaan.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
