Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to ICU following health deterioration, is at 'acute confusional stage,' say hospital authorities

Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on 6 October after testing positive for coronavirus, is being closely monitored as the actor has 'several co-morbidities.'

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to intensive care in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor at the facility said on late 9 October night.

The 85-year-old actor was at an "acute confusional stage" following which the neurologist advised him to be shifted to the ITU, he said.

"Mr Chatterjee has been shifted to the ITU after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage. We have shifted him to the ITU for close monitoring. He is having several co-morbidities, that''s why we need to be more careful," the doctor told Press Trust of India.

Chatterjee was hospitalised on 6 October after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last two months, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor had been shooting for a biopic and a documentary on his life. India Today writes that Chatterjee, along with Parambrata Chatterjee along with Jisshu Sengupta, star in the biopic titled Abhijaan.

Chatterjee is best known for his collaborations with Satyajit Ray, especially in immortalising the character Feluda, a detective, onscreen. His debut was Ray's 1959 film Apur Sansar, part of the Apu trilogy. Charulata, Devi, Teen Kanya, Ghare Baire, Ganashatru are among his other projects with Ray.

According to NDTV, Chatterjee's last role was in 2019's Sanjhbati, also starring Paoli Dam and Lily Chakravarty.

Chatterjee has been awarded with the Padam Bhushan (2004) and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Taogre Ratna (2012). He also received three National Awards for his performances in Antardhan (1991), Dekha (2000), and Podokkhep (2006).

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)