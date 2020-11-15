Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Narendra Modi, Mamta Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee mourn the loss of veteran actor

Narendra Modi tweeted about Soumitra Chatterjee’s death and termed it a “colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.”

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday, after his nearly month-long hospitalisation at a private hospital in Kolkata.

The 85-year-old legendary Bengali actor had been 'critical' for a while and was undergoing treatment since he tested positive for COVID-19 in early October.

Chatterjee, known for his collaborations with Satyajit Ray, was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, besides winning three National Film Awards. He was also conferred with France's highest civilian award, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

A host of tributes have poured in for the actor from the film fraternity. Several political leaders have also shared their condolences.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, 'The film world in Bengal has been orphaned."

Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2020

Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan & several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2020

Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

It’s sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/XsbNmfF5AI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2020

Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/SE2Z506k6i — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 15, 2020

This year will take it all.

Parents, legends, childhood, nostalgia. All of it. Merciless year. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) November 15, 2020

And the year takes away another gem .. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee .. your imprint will stay in the minds eye and heart for very long .. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) November 15, 2020

With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2020

Science can explain how we evolved from just another hunter-gatherer species to creators of abstract art in a span of ~50k years and still, nothing can explain the sublime magic some artists manage to ignite in just ~50 years.#SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/I1XQ2cfKJx — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) November 15, 2020

The world will keep revisiting your eyes, stories, and gentle mystery Soumitra Da - as if they are an ancient Mantra. You tried to find meaning. Sometimes by being Ray saab's alter-ego and sometimes the viewer's. Go well & thanks for stopping by.#SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/gKXpdgTbwd — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) November 15, 2020

Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/lcbbrYMxRR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 15, 2020

I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cZsjAxsSEC — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) November 15, 2020

The end of an era .. RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R3SXayKLcl — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 15, 2020

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.💔 pic.twitter.com/ysXiACW6ex — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 15, 2020

request friends in the media to not call and ask for a ‘reaction’. This pain, is too personal. This loss doesn’t belong to words, belongs to me alone. #SoumitraChatterjee — parambrata (@paramspeak) November 15, 2020