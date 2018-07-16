Sophie Turner on Game of Thrones season 8: Sansa Stark is the true leader of Winterfell now

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has said her on-screen character of Sansa Stark has grown from strength-to-strength and emerged the "true leader of Winterfell".

The 22-year-old actor, who plays the eldest Stark daughter in the HBO's epic fantasy show, said the audience should watch out for the character in the final season next year who is now the in-charge of her destiny.

"She (Sansa) has the strength of her family behind her. She's used Littlefinger (Petyr Baelish) for all he has. As she said, 'Thank you for all your lessons'. He has nothing left to give her. So she is so empowered. She has a family behind her. She has Littlefinger, Cersei, Margaery, everyone's wisdom and teachings all behind her.

"She's a real, true leader of Winterfell now. And that's where we first see her as a very protective, empowered lady in charge. It's the first time you ever see her like that, and it's so amazing to see her like that kind of owning her destiny," Turner told DigitalSpy.

Read — Game of Thrones' final season 'will be bloodier, and more emotionally torturous than ever': Sophie Turner

From being a meek girl who was abused by King Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton, Sansa's part has transformed drastically.

Turner continued, "To be able to take her through the motions of being beaten down, and growing and eventually evolving literally season by season, you see a huge change in her.

"And now we've got to the point where she's this steely, strong, manipulative, intelligent, kind, young woman, and it's completely the opposite of who she was at the beginning of the series."

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere in 2019.

Also read — Sophie Turner on playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones: Her story is like #MeToo, she fights against oppressors

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 15:41 PM