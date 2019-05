You are here:

Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender and Evan Peters attend Dark Phoenix screening in South Korea

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 13:56:20 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.