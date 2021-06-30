Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary, share unseen pictures from ceremony

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others, congratulated the pair on completing two years of their France wedding ceremony.

Game of Thrones famed Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, 30 June. The star couple, who got married in 2019, shared a few pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony on social media to mark the special day.

Turner took to Instagram and wished her husband Joe Jonas by posting dreamy pictures from their marriage. She captioned them saying, "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub”.

Meanwhile, Jonas also shared black-and-white pictures from their wedding that took place in Paris. Along with the photos, he shared that the past two years have been the best in his life. He further wrote, “2 Years Of Party Times”.

In the pictures, Turner can be seen in a stunning Louis Vuitton wedding gown while Jonas is posing in a sharp black tuxedo.

Check out all the posts here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

Among the many celebratory wishes, sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas also congratulated the couple and shared a snap. She further shared heart emojis and smileys on Turner’s post.

Nick re-shared his brother's post to wish the couple on their anniversary. Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture of the couple on Instgram stories.

For the unversed, Turner and Joe Jonas read their wedding vows to each other in an impromptu ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas in the year 2019. This small intimate event took place after the Billboard Music Awards where they exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands and made headlines across the globe.

Two months later, the star couple got married again in France in a much grand affair. A few actors from the Game of Thrones series also attended the ceremony. Later in July, 2020 the couple welcomed their first child together named Willa.