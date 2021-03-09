Sophia Loren, Haile Gerima to be honoured at opening gala of Academy museum in September
Tom Hanks, Annette Bening and Bob Iger's efforts to raise $388 million for the long-gestating Academy museum will also be recognised at the gala
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is assembling a star-studded cast for its opening gala in September. Italian screen legend Sophia Loren and independent filmmaker Haile Gerima will be honoured with special awards, and Tom Hanks, Annette Bening and Bob Iger are being saluted for their efforts to raise $388 million for the long-gestating museum, the organisation said Monday.
The gala will be held on 25 September as the kick-off to a week of celebrations leading up to the museum’s opening to the public on 30 September.
Bill Kramer, the director and president of the Academy Museum, said in a statement that the museum is “committed to celebrating and championing the work of film artists, scholars and professions through our exhibitions, screenings, programs, collections and now, through our annual gala.”
Gerima is acclaimed for his portraits of Black urban life in films like Bush Mama and Ashes & Embers. The Ethiopian-born filmmaker will be receiving the inaugural Vantage Award, recognising artists who have contextualised or challenged dominant narratives in film. Loren will be getting the Visionary Award for artists whose work has advanced the art of cinema.
Gala co-chairs include Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum.
Designed by architect Renzo Piano, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the historic Saban Building. Inaugural attractions include an exhibit celebrating legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, and Bruce, the 1,208 pound, 25-foot-long, 45-year-old fibreglass shark made from the Jaws mould.
