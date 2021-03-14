Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will release in theatres on 30 April

The makers of Sooryavanshi have finally revealed a release date of the film led by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film will hit cinemas on 30 April, while the promotions begin on 10 April.

Here is the announcement

FINALLYYY... THE WAIT IS OVER... #SOORYAVANSHI ARRIVES ON 30 APRIL 2021... #Sooryavanshi - starring #AkshayKumar and #KatrinaKaif - to release in *cinemas* on 30 April 2021... Directed by #RohitShetty... Promotions begin 10 April 2021 onwards. #Sooryavanshi30thApril pic.twitter.com/HqWYjiZec3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2021

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled for 24 March last year, but was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country and in other parts of the world.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer-starrer Simmba. The film will feature extended cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.