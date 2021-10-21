Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the song, and wrote, “nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together”.

The makers of the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi have finally released the first song. Called Aila Re Aillaa, the catchy song promises to be a chartbuster. The movie, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is set to release in theatres on 5 November this year.

It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now : https://t.co/tNNQc0ywEC#Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/ExCkWoGay1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2021

The song features Kumar, with cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who also have special appearances in the film. Aila Re Aillaa is a recreation of another song of the same name from the 2010 film Khatta Meetha featuring Kumar.

The 2.41-minute clip sees Kumar matching steps with Devgn and Singh. The video also sees the trio donning police uniforms and recreating the dance steps from the movie Singham. The high-energy track is sung by Daler Mehndi and has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

According to reports, Sooryavanshi will also feature a remake of the famous song Tip Tip Barsa Paani, with Kumar and Katrina Kaif bringing back the magic of the original song. The original song also featured the superstar with Raveena Tandon in the 1994 film Mohra.

Sooryavanshi is a part of Shetty’s cop universe, which he started with the 2011 Devgn starrer Singham. The Singham series was followed by the 2018 movie Simmba, which starred Singh in the lead role of a corrupt cop who later fights for justice.

Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif opposite Kumar, bringing back their popular pairing after years. Kaif and Kumar have given several hit films like Namastey London, Welcome and Singh is Kinng.

Sooryavanshi was earlier set to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike many other filmmakers, Shetty had decided to not release the film on any OTT platform. The decision to finally release the film in theatres was taken after the Maharashtra government loosened coronavirus norms in the state, allowing theatres to reopen from 22 October.