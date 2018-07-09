Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh visits hometown of biopic's inspiration hockey player Sandeep Singh
Diljit Dosanjh went to Sandeep Singh's hometown Shahbad and visited the hockey turf where the player practices.
The actor also met with the hockey player's family
Singh's father gifted Dosanjh the hockey stick, which was with Singh when he was accidentally shot and paralysed
Dosanjh will be essaying the role of Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles
The film has been directed by Shaad Ali of Chak De! India fame
