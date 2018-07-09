You are here:

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh visits hometown of biopic's inspiration hockey player Sandeep Singh

FP Staff

Jul,09 2018 14:47:58 IST

Soorma 1

Diljit Dosanjh went to Sandeep Singh's hometown Shahbad and visited the hockey turf where the player practices.

Soorma 2

The actor also met with the hockey player's family

Soorma 3

Singh's father gifted Dosanjh the hockey stick, which was with Singh when he was accidentally shot and paralysed

Dosanjh will be essaying the role of Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles

The film has been directed by Shaad Ali of Chak De! India fame

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 15:36 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Diljit Dosanjh #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Sandeep Singh #Soorma #Taapsee Pannu

