You are here:

Soorma box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu starrer registers Rs 3.25 crore opening

FP Staff

Jul,14 2018 12:13:21 IST

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma's initial box office performance has been sluggish with a collection of Rs. 3.25 cr in India post its release on 13 July.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film had a slow morning start but picked up speed in the evening and is looking forward to a substantial growth over the weekend.

The film has garnered positive responses post its release with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tweeting praise for the beautiful portrayal of a real story on reel and John Abraham describing it as an "incredible tale of a real life hockey legend."

With a rating of 3.5 Taran Adarsh has described the film as "heartwarming."

Firstpost's Anna Vetticad has said, "Before the break, the scenes of their training are convincing and the matches Sunny plays, thanks to Chirantan Das' clever camerawork and Farooq Hundekar’s keen editing, are utterly gripping. As someone who does not care a fig about most sport, I found myself cheering each time Sunny scored a goal and willing him to win."

Soorma, which means warrior, is based on the real life story of hockey skipper and Arjuna awardee Sandeep Singh, whose rise to the international hockey circuit is interrupted by an accident but whose grit and determination help him to recover from a potentially career-ending injury, Vetticad writes.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 12:13 PM

tags: #Bollywood #box office #BuzzPatrol #Diljit Dosanjh #firstpost #Soorma #Taapsee Pannu #Taran Adarsh

also see

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma, says 'film portrays never say die attitude'

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma, says 'film portrays never say die attitude'

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports biopic on Sandeep Singh gets U certificate

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports biopic on Sandeep Singh gets U certificate

Watch: Soorma song Pardesiya portrays Sandeep Singh's physically, emotionally painful recovery

Watch: Soorma song Pardesiya portrays Sandeep Singh's physically, emotionally painful recovery