Soorma box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu starrer registers Rs 3.25 crore opening

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma's initial box office performance has been sluggish with a collection of Rs. 3.25 cr in India post its release on 13 July.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film had a slow morning start but picked up speed in the evening and is looking forward to a substantial growth over the weekend.

After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards... Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth... Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2018

The film has garnered positive responses post its release with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tweeting praise for the beautiful portrayal of a real story on reel and John Abraham describing it as an "incredible tale of a real life hockey legend."

A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

Watched #SOORMA an incredible real life tale of a hockey legend!! Guys watch his inspirational story ... releases today !! Congratulations @IChitrangda @sonypicsprodns @flickersingh @diljitdosanjh and the entire team Of SOORMA for this!! — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 13, 2018

With a rating of 3.5 Taran Adarsh has described the film as "heartwarming."

#OneWordReview...#Soorma: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh... A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion... Well-directed by Shaad Ali. pic.twitter.com/3zN14I1CTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

Firstpost's Anna Vetticad has said, "Before the break, the scenes of their training are convincing and the matches Sunny plays, thanks to Chirantan Das' clever camerawork and Farooq Hundekar’s keen editing, are utterly gripping. As someone who does not care a fig about most sport, I found myself cheering each time Sunny scored a goal and willing him to win."

Soorma, which means warrior, is based on the real life story of hockey skipper and Arjuna awardee Sandeep Singh, whose rise to the international hockey circuit is interrupted by an accident but whose grit and determination help him to recover from a potentially career-ending injury, Vetticad writes.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 12:13 PM