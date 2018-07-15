Soorma, Ant-Man and the Wasp box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer shows growth on day 2; mints Rs 8.25 cr

This 13 July, Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Soorma, based on the inspirational journey of hockey legend Sandeep Singh, and Marvel's latest release Ant-Man and the Wasp hit the theatres. While the opening collections of these two films might not have been as staggering as Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, it was still decent and witnessed an upward trend on the second day.

Soorma earned Rs 3.20 crore on its opening day. On the second day, the sports drama minted Rs 5.05 crore, which took its overall collection to Rs 8.25 crore.

#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 57.81%... Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers... Sun biz expected to grow further... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

Soorma is written and directed by Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli helmer Shaad Ali. It also stars Angad Bedi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Raaz and Siddharth Shukla in supporting roles.

After Avengers: Infinity War took the global box-office by storm and raked in more than $2 billion, MCU's latest outing Ant-Man and the Wasp seems to be making a stronghold at the box-office. The reviews of the film have been positive, some even claiming that it is one of Marvel's best films/sequels in the recent times.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opened in India with Rs 5.05 crore on 13 July and is expected to hold firm at the box office in the coming days. On its second day, the film made Rs 7 crore taking its overall total to Rs 12.50 crore. Adarsh tweeted:

#AntManAndTheWasp witnessed AMPLE GROWTH on Sat... Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 27.27%... Fri 5.50 cr, Sat 7 cr. Total: ₹ 12.50 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: ₹ 16.02 cr... India biz... All languages. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... #AntManAndTheWasp springs a surprise... Packs a SOLID PUNCH on Day 1... Fri ₹ 5.50 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: ₹ 7.05 cr... India biz... All languages. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2018

Sequel to the 2015 film Ant-Man and the film stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film also features Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 12:37 PM