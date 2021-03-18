Sony Pictures postpones Venom: Let There Be Carnage release; Tom Hardy's film to now debut on 17 September

Earlier slotted to hit theatres on 25 June, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has reportedly been delayed because of Justin Lin’s F9, which will release in June.

The release of Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been pushed to 17 September.

The film was previously supposed to be released on 25 June, however, according to a report in Deadline, the release has been pushed because of Justin Lin’s F9, which will release in June.

The Sony/Marvel film, which stars Tom Hardy in the titular role, is now going to replace another Sony film Man From Toronto for the September release schedule. The report mentions that the new release date for Man From Toronto is yet to be determined.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to the 2018 film superhero film Venom which was a super hit at the box office. The 2021 Venom sequel will release in all three formats including 3D, Imax and premium.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theatres were non-functional in many parts of the US. However, after the vaccination drive has started in the country, now several movie halls are moving back to operation.

Recently, theatres in Los Angeles have been allowed to open with a 25 percent capacity. A few cinema halls hosted moviegoers for the first time in one year after the new regulation. Movie halls have been allowed to open again with 100 people or 25 percent of their capacity, whichever is less. Most prominent theatres of LA have decided to start functioning from Friday, 19 March.

Speaking about the film, Andy said that he was super excited about the film and hopes the fans won't be disappointed. “It was a real pleasure working on it,” he said.