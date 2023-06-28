Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, directed and written by Kelly Fremon Craig and produced by James L. Brooks received tremendous critical as well as fans acclamation, internationally. Based on teen’s beloved author Judy Blume’s timeless and best-selling classic novel of the same name, the film showcases a rollercoaster tale of faith and puberty of a young girl, entering a new phase of her life. Abby Ryder Fortson plays the role of an 11-year-old girl Margaret who is moving to a new town and beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship, and adolescence.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has launched the fun-filled and entertaining trailer of the film. The comedy-drama is all set to release in India on 29th June 2023. The film stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie and Kathy Bates.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret on 29th June 2023. Only in Cinemas.

