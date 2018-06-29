Sony Pictures confirms big screen adaptation of Valiant Comics' plus-sized female superhero Faith

With the success of DC’s Wonder Woman ushering in a solo female led superhero revolution in Hollywood, which was well settled in beefy male superheroes saving the world, the clamoring for quality female superhero has multiplied.

With Marvel, also waking up to the trend by bringing in the female Captain Marvel, possibly their most powerful superhero in the universe, Sony is all set to introduce a plus sized female superhero Faith. The movie will be written by Maria Melnik of American Gods fame, as reported by Deadline.

Valiant Comics' superhero Faith is a jubilant, comics and science fiction aficionado who also has telekinetic powers. She can fly and levitate objects in her force field, and does not brood like most superheroes tend to do. Sony, which had made superhero movies a priority, seem to be betting on a pretty and effervescent young woman to pilot their next in the successful genre along with Bloodshot with Vin Diesel, and Jared Leto led Morbius from the Spider-Man universe, as reported by Deadline.

Faith will mark a new step in the ongoing diversity and inclusiveness zeal of Hollywood, as female superheroes overturn being traditionally portrayed with thin model-like bodies.

The plus-sized character made its debut in Valiant Comics in 1992 as a member of the Harbinger team, and soon got her own solo series. In the current comic series, written by Jody Houser, the character of Faith has moved to Los Angeles and has taken on the secret identity of a reporter. The movie version riding on the able shoulders of Maria Melnik, who has also developed The Maze for Sony, is well known for the acclaimed Starz series American Gods, and an upcoming series Counterpart starring JK Simmons.

