Sony Music reveals first look of rapper DIVINE's new single, set to release next week

The poster boy of the hip-hop scene in India, DIVINE is all set to conquer the music charts yet again with his new single which is bound to release in a week's time. Sony Music unveiled a slick image of DIVINE with blue laser lights as background, bringing out a dark yet regal element to the song.

DIVINE featured on the soundtrack of Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games where 'Jungli Sher' and 'Kaam 25' were used. In an interview with Firstpost, he said, “I was approached for this concept and I said yes because it had Nawaz, Saif and Anurag. I have previously worked with Anurag.” Nucleya and Divine worked on a song titled ‘Paintra’ for the film Mukkabaaz and its video was directed by Anurag Kashyap. “It was the perfect opportunity to team up again,” he added.

His songs are known for capturing the vibe of Mumbai and talking about sensitive topics like police, corruption as well as crime in the city. He has previously released tracks like ‘Mere Gali Me’ featuring Naezy, and a Raja Kumari collaboration ‘City Slums' both of which were well received.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 19:27 PM