Sony Music launches global artist royalty portal, aims to provide transparent analytics

Music label Sony Music has launched its own global artist royalty portal, Artist Portal, in India. It will empower artists by giving them easy access to royalty statements online. Along with detailed insights into worldwide music streams, downloads, video views, charts position and more, the label's artistes and partners are presented with earnings from across all leading audio and video platforms.

In addition, Artist Portal also gives social media analytics to understand consumer interaction and feedback on the song. "It is a unique platform that gives artists access to revenue and consumer insights information on their songs," Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and the Middle East, said in a statement.

Movie producer Mukesh Bhatt said it is a fantastic way of giving producers and artists an immediate access to what they are earning. "I didn't think this would ever happen in India, and am happy that Sony Music is setting new benchmarks with this portal," he added.

Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta finds it "phenomenal". "The transparency is much needed. The tool is simple yet intuitive and is very effective."

Artist Portal is currently live in 27 countries like the US, Australia and China, with over 250 artists and managers.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:45 PM