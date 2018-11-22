You are here:

Sony lines up two Marvel/Spider-Man universe films for 2020 — possibly Morbius and Venom 2

Press Trust of India

November 22, 2018 15:09:24 IST

Los Angeles: Marvel has announced release dates of two features, hailing from its Spider-Man universe.

According to Variety, one of the Spider-Man spin-offs will hit theatres on 10 July, 2020, while an untitled sequel coming out on 2 October, 2020.

A still from Venom. Sony

A still from Venom. Sony Pictures

The studio, however, did not reveal the details of the projects that will be released.

It is being speculated that the first project, coming out 10 July, 2020, will be Jared Leto-starrer Morbius, a spin-off centering on Spider-Man's nemesis Morbius: The Living Vampire.

Daniel Espinosa, director of films such as Safe House and Life, will helm the project for Sony, with a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

The second film slated for release could very well be the sequel to Tom Hardy's Venom, which bowed out last month.

Despite poor reviews, the film has amassed over $570 million worldwide and is still going strong in China.

Hardy is expected to return as journalist Eddie Brock aka Venom in the sequel.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2018 15:09 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Marvel , Morbius , Sony Pictures , Spider-Man , venom , Venom 2

also see

Stan Lee's 8 greatest characters: From Black Panther to Doctor Doom, they were a product of troubled times

Stan Lee's 8 greatest characters: From Black Panther to Doctor Doom, they were a product of troubled times

The 'Marvel'ous Stan Lee Quiz: How well do you know the comic book legend?

The 'Marvel'ous Stan Lee Quiz: How well do you know the comic book legend?

Stan Lee dies at 95: Creator of Marvel Universe and Spider-Man revolutionised comic book industry

Stan Lee dies at 95: Creator of Marvel Universe and Spider-Man revolutionised comic book industry