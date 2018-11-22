You are here:

Sony lines up two Marvel/Spider-Man universe films for 2020 — possibly Morbius and Venom 2

Los Angeles: Marvel has announced release dates of two features, hailing from its Spider-Man universe.

According to Variety, one of the Spider-Man spin-offs will hit theatres on 10 July, 2020, while an untitled sequel coming out on 2 October, 2020.

The studio, however, did not reveal the details of the projects that will be released.

It is being speculated that the first project, coming out 10 July, 2020, will be Jared Leto-starrer Morbius, a spin-off centering on Spider-Man's nemesis Morbius: The Living Vampire.

Daniel Espinosa, director of films such as Safe House and Life, will helm the project for Sony, with a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

The second film slated for release could very well be the sequel to Tom Hardy's Venom, which bowed out last month.

Despite poor reviews, the film has amassed over $570 million worldwide and is still going strong in China.

Hardy is expected to return as journalist Eddie Brock aka Venom in the sequel.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2018 15:09 PM