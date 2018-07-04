You are here:

Sony accidentally uploads entire Khali the Killer movie on YouTube instead of the trailer

In an apparent goof-up, Sony Pictures Entertainment accidentally uploaded the entire film, Khali the Killer on its YouTube channel instead of its trailer.

The upload was titled Khali the Killer: official red band trailer informing viewers that it was now available on DVD and digital media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the video uploaded was actually the full-length 90-minute movie. The accidental upload was available on Sony's YouTube channel for eight hours before finally being removed.

The 2017 film was written and directed by Jon Matthews. It stars Richard Cabral as a hitman who takes on one final job to pay for his grandmother's care but starts sympathising with his intended victims.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film on DVD in November last year. The movie is currently available to rent digitally from Amazon, Apple and YouTube.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 17:15 PM