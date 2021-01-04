Sonu Sood to star in Kisaan, directed by E Niwas; Amitabh Bachchan congratulates actor on new project
Sonu Sood's Kisaan will be produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, whose directorial debut was the 2019 comedy Dream Girl.
Sonu Sood's next project is Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas, who has won a National Award for 1999 film Shool starring Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon.
The movie will be produced by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, whose directorial debut was Ayushmann Khurrana-led 2019 comedy Dream Girl.
Here is the announcement
IT’S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/5MTpWHHKNb
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2021
Further details about the film are yet to be known.
Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the actor on his new venture
T 3773 - All good wishes to film #Kisaan , directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood ..
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 4, 2021
Last month, Sood opened up about how filmmakers have started approaching him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the coronavirus -induced lockdown last year.
Sood had said 2020 changed both his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, after playing antagonists in films such as Simmba, R... Rajkumar and Dabangg.
In December last year, the actor released a memoir I Am No Messiah via Penguin Books.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
