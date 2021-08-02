Sonu Sood will accompany the Indian contingent to Special Olympics World Winter Games 2022 in Kazan, Russia.

Sonu Sood, who is doing his level best in helping people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become the brand ambassador of the Special Olympics Bharat.

The Happy New Year actor recently took part in a virtual event where he interacted with special athletes, responded to their questions, and appreciated their sporting achievements. The online event was attended by more than 500 athletes, coaches, families, and officials.

“Today is a very special day for me and I am delighted to join this journey of Inclusion with Special Olympics Bharat. Through their sporting achievements, each and every Special Olympics Athlete redefines human spirit that stands tall in the face of every challenge,” Sonu Sood said about his role as the ambassador, according to Times of India.

Further speaking to the athletes, the actor also wished them luck and asked them to do their best and showcase their abilities. Feeling privileged to join the Special Olympics Bharat family, he promised to make this platform even bigger and resonate with people all over the country.

During the inaugural event, the officials reportedly introduced him to the #WalkForInclusion platform, as an initiative towards the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region.

Through this platform, the sportspeople will recognise their entry into the Inclusion Revolution of the Special Olympics movement.

To make the event even more special, the Dabangg actor will lead the team of Special Olympics Bharat Athletes. The team will travel to Kazan, a city in southwest Russia, to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games which is scheduled to begin in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat stated that she feels happy to have Sood join the Special Olympics family. According to her, the actor will play a vital role in giving a new direction to the Special Olympics movement across the country. His support will further help the cause of persons with Intellectual Disabilities all over the world.

Nadda and her team are thrilled to have Sood lead the Special Olympics movement. She also looks forward to working together in providing equal opportunity and the dignity of life for people with intellectual disabilities.