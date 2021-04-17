Sonu Sood tests positive for coronavirus, says he's taking precautions, has quarantined himself

Sonu Sood, who has been hailed for his efforts towards helping people during lockdown last year, says coronavirus has given him 'enough time' to solve people's problems.

Sonu Sood on Saturday, 17 April, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and is under self-quarantine. The 47-year-old actor took to social media and posted a note, informing his fans that he is "taking utmost care". Requesting his followers to stay safe in the caption, the actor added that his "mood and spirit" are "super positive".

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care.

“But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I'm always there for you all," he added.\

The Dabangg actor was in the limelight for helping people during the coronavirus lockdown last year. Recently, he was appointed as the brand ambassador for Punjab's coronavirus vaccination programme. Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab, made the announcement on social media.

Last month, he was honoured by the airline SpiceJet with a special aircraft livery for his "unparalleled contribution and efforts".

On the professional front, Sood currently has films like YRF's Prithviraj co-starring Akshay Kumar, Thamilarasan (Tamil), and Acharya (Telugu). He also announced E. Niwas' Kisaan earlier this year. He was last seen in Alludu Adhurs (Telugu).

Known for films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Singh Is Kinng, Jodha Akbar among others, Sood also released a memoir titled I Am No Messian last year via Penguin Books.