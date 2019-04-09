Sonu Sood reveals Kung Fu Yoga 2 is in pipeline: Jackie Chan is excited to come back to India

Sonu Sood made impact in the international market with Kung Fu Yoga in 2017. With the success of the film, the makers are planning a sequel of the Jackie Chan and Sonu-starrer.

At the HT Style Awards, Sonu spilled the beans on the film. "I recently met them (Chan and director Stanley Tong) three days back in Dubai and Stanley is writing it, and they are saying that it's coming out very nice." He further added that Chan and the whole team are looking forward to come to India again. "All are very excited getting out the whole team together and coming back to India. Fingers crossed! Let's hope for the best."

Currently, Stanley and Jackie are working on their upcoming action film Vanguard. Sonu met the director and actor for a special dinner in UAE and there they discussed Kung Fu Yoga 2. As soon as Tong completes Vanguard, they will start working on the sequel.

The Singh Is Kinng actor's collaboration with Chan fetched a huge number of eyeballs worldwide Apart from Sonu, Disha Patni and Amrya Dastur were also integral parts of the film.

Sonu was last seen in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop drama Simmba, where he locked horns with Ranveer Singh, who played the titular character of a corrupt cop.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 09:54:49 IST

