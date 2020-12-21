Sonu Sood responds to temple build in his honour by Telangana locals: 'Don't deserve this'

The temple has been built to recognise the actor's humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic

People of Dubba Tanda village in Telangana have dedicated a temple dedicated to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to honour his work and philanthropic gestures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The temple, replete with an idol of Sood was inaugurated on Sunday.

After learning about the temple, the actor today took to Twitter to say that he feels humbled but he doesn't deserve it.

Sood in a statement said that it is an "extremely overwhelming" moment for him. He also admitted that he is just a common man who helped his brothers and sisters.

The temple has been built to recognise the actor's humanitarian work including helping thousands of stranded migrant workers reach their hometowns at the time of the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Sood opened doors of his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai for healthcare workers of nearby hospitals and arranged transportation services for stranded migrants to reach home. The actor is also providing employment through an app named PravasiRojgar that digitally connects job providers with employment seekers.

Sood also started the Shakti Annadanam initiative to feed 45,000 people daily who were stuck in Mumbai due to the pandemic.

The actor is planning to share his thoughts and experience of 2020 in a book titled - I Am No Messiah. The will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys the actor undertook along with the people he helped.